Mill Creek Metroparks acquires more land in Valley, plans new park

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is expanding with recently purchased property in Mahoning County.

An 88.38-acre parcel off of Springfield Road, just north of Interstate 76, in Springfield Township was recently purchased and will be improved to include a trail system, an entrance drive, parking, new signage a fishing dock/boardwalk, and ecological restoration.

This is the first property in Springfield Township owned by the park system.

The purchase is an effort to expand Mill Creek MetroParks to underserved areas of Mahoning County.

Money for the $392,575 purchase came mostly in a grant from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund. Other funds came in matching gifts from the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation and from proceeds of a bargain sale. Funding for upgrades to the property will also come from the same entities.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce this recent acquisition thanks to the dedicated efforts of MetroParks staff, our partners at the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation, the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and through the support of the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund. The acquisition of this property demonstrates our commitment to our mission and in serving the needs of all of Mahoning County,” said Executive Director Aron Young.

The name of the new property is called “Springfield Forest.”