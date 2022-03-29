SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks is expanding after acquiring 161 acres of land in Smith Township.

The MetroParks now owns Hawkins Marsh, which is located on W. Western Reserve Road.

The park was able to acquire the land in partnership with the West Creek Conservancy through a grant from the Clean Ohio Conservation Fund, which provided 74%, or $843,800, of the $1.14 million total project cost. The remaining 26%, or $299,730, of the cost was in the form of a bargain sale.

According to the MetroParks, the land is home to a variety of unique habitats and important wetlands. It will be limited to passive recreation opportunities.

Mill Creek MetroParks now contains more than 5,000 acres of land, with the addition of the Hawkins Marsh area.