Mill Creek making improvements to Canfield bikeway

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-mile section of the MetroParks Bikeway in Canfield will be temporarily closed, starting next week.

Starting August 10, the bikeway will be closed to all traffic for about a week from State Route 446 to Herbert Road.

Bikeway spur trails at MetroParks Farm, Canfield High School and the Preserve neighborhood will also be closed during this time.

Crews will be working to repair cracks, excavate uneven pavement and install new asphalt.

Inclement weather conditions could delay the project.

