BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks will use a controlled hunt and culling to control its overpopulation of deer.

Part of the plan will be implemented under the oversight of the Ohio Division of Wildlife, according to information provided by the park system.

The controlled hunts will take place at select parks where it is deemed safe and appropriate. Hunters will be selected through a lottery system conducted by the Ohio Division of Wildlife and will take place during the regular hunting season between September and February.

In addition, there will be a targeted removal plan for areas where a controlled hunt is not feasible. For that, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s wildlife services will provide marksmen to cull the deer.

All of the venison through the USDA program will be donated to local food banks and other community outreach programs.

More information is provided on the Mill Creek MetroParks website.