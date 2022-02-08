YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek Golf Courses’ American Junior Association Junior All Star Tournament has won an award of excellence.

The all star tournament placed first in the sports category for the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association 2021 Annual Awards of Excellence.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the work that we are doing to impact the local community and the

dedication demonstrated by the Golf & Recreation Department here at Mill Creek MetroParks,” said

Aaron Young, executive director.

The Mill Creek MetroParks created a partnership with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) back in 2015. This was done to bring a national event to Ohio. Then, in 2016, the Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation AJGA Junior All Star Tournament was born.

Last year, the AJGA hosted the standard Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation Junior All Star event. In addition, there was an AJGA Preview Event allowing the course to host two 54-hole tournaments with 100 player qualifiers.

The tournament brought in 40 plus college golf coaches from all around the country to recruit players.

“It’s a great way to showcase the MetroParks and the Golf Course all while giving back to our local community,” said Brian Tolnar, PGA golf director.

According to a release from Mill Creek MetroParks, the event has brought roughly a $2 million financial impact to the community in the form of hotel stays, dining, rental cars, shopping and entertainment spending.

The OPRA Annual Awards of Excellence were presented at a banquet hosted by the association Tuesday in Sandusky, Ohio.