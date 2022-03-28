YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mill Creek Golf Course is opening this week and other recreational facilities will be open in the coming days.

The North Course and Pro Shop will open for the 2022 season at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Hole #55 Bar and Grille will open Friday.

The opening date for the South Course is Monday, April 18.

Golf course hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area Par-3 Golf Course and batting cages are scheduled to open on

Friday along with the tennis courts and sand volleyball courts also located at Wick Recreation Area.

Wick Recreation Area hours are 8 a.m. to sunset, with lighted night hours Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. beginning May 1, 2022.