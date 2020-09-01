Mill Creek accepting proposals to lease land at MetroParks Farm

The current lease with Less and Less Farms expires this year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is accepting proposals to farm its land in Canfield.

It is 140 acres located around the MetroParks’ offices on Route 46, across from the fairgrounds.

The current lease with Less and Less Farms expires this year.

Executive Director Aaron Young says other farmers have expressed interest in the lease, so they decided to seek other proposals. They’re due by noon on Sept. 28.

Proposals must include:

A completed farm lease agreement, including proposed price per acre

A copy of the required insurance certificates (see lease agreement)

A copy of a current worker’s compensation certificate

A completed statement of qualifications, including farming education, experience, certifications, training and memberships

A completed list of all farm equipment owned/leased by the submitting party

A list of three references from property owners who have leased farming rights to the submitting party

A list of all acreage to be farmed in addition to the MetroParks Farm during the same time period

For a copy of the required lease agreement form, contact Young at 330-702-3000 or aaron@millcreekmetroparks.org.

