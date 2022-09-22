YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a milk truck in Youngstown scattered debris over four lanes of the interstate.

It happened on Interstate 680 south between Market Street and South Avenue.

According to Youngstown police at the scene, the load on the truck shifted, causing the crash. No one was hurt.

The truck crashed along a barrier, and the milk spilled over two lanes of the interstate going the other direction.

The road is blocked while crews wait on a tow truck and clean up the milk and debris on the road.

The Youngstown police and fire departments are at the scene, as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We have a crew at the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

Abigail Cloutier and Jennifer Rodriguez contributed to this report.