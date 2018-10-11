Military kids meet Marvel superheroes prior to weekend show Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) - Wednesday in Vienna, the superheroes met the kids of military heroes.

Marvel Universe Live begins its weekend run at the Covelli Centre on Friday, but Wednesday the performers, along with the Black Panther, entertained military children like only superheroes can do.

Seven performers of the Marvel Universe Live show spent an hour Wednesday afternoon at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, entertaining 12 children whose parents work at the station.

"We're really glad to host them and very excited they picked the air station to have this opportunity for our kids," said Master SGT. Bob Barko.

"This is actually my first time on a military base ever. So we don't typically go on base but they invited us out this weekend, so we're all really excited to be here," said Tyler Hubbard, a Marvel Universe Live performer.

After taking the kids through superhero warms up, the performers demonstrated how they fight on stage and then let the kids try some of the moves on them.

Christan Jones brought her son because her father works at the Air Reserve Station.

"I told him about the show, and then I told him about this and he said he'd rather come and see them in person so he could have the opportunity to play with them," Jones said.

The demonstration ended with an appearance by the Black Panther and a superhero fight with two Chitauris.

"Uh, it was pretty cool... When we got to act like we were fighting," said Brendon Ballard, whose mother works at the air reserve station.

The idea to bring the Marvel characters to meet the kids started with the USO of Northern Ohio, the USO has provided entertainment for the military for 75 years.

"The USO does a lot for us and we appreciate them coming here," said Jim Delgros, who works at the air reserve station.

Marvel Universe Live opens at the Covelli Centre Friday at 7 p.m.

There are three shows Saturday: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and two shows Sunday: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.