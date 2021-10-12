Military group presents Canfield Fair Board with recognition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Military Order of the Purple Heart presented the Canfield Fair Board with special recognition awards.



It was for their dedication and support honoring America’s combat-wounded veterans and their family members.

This was their first time being a part of the Canfield Fair.

Commander Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 606 Herman Breuer said they are grateful for the community support.

“That they wanted to have us be a part of the event, it’s big to us. It’s big in our hearts because it shows us that the community supports us and they support those who serve, and they really support those who gave their lives in support of the nation,” he said.