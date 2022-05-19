STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A local county paid tribute to our founding nation. It’s known as the mile of flags.

The Samuel Hubbard Scott Flag collection is currently displayed in Struthers City Hall. Samuel Hubbard Scott is a WWI veteran who passed away in 1977.

He donated his war flags to the Ohio Society. Most of the flags are at least 70 years old.



“All of these flags have an incredible story to tell. They tell a story of our founding. You know, they tell a story to the events leading up to the United States,” said President of Sons of American Revolution, Jonathan Guerrier.

The Sons of American Revolution plan to have the Flag collection displayed in all 69 municipal counties in Ohio.

The flags will be in Struthers City Hall until June 1.