Middlefield woman arrested on drug charges in Parkman

PARKMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in the area of US-422 in Parkman ended in a drug arrest.

According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan last week on State Route 88 in Parkman Township after observing several traffic violations.

A K-9 was called in to help search the van and deputies say they found 14 grams of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Delena Mikina, 40, of Middlefield, was arrested on felony drug possession charges. Deputies say she also has an outstanding warrant out of Ashtabula County.

Mikina was arraigned Monday in Chardon Municipal Court and is being held on a $5,000 bond.