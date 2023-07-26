MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Old Country Creamery in Middlefield, Ohio is recalling some of its whole chocolate milk product.

The issue is isolated to Whole Chocolate Milk bottled in quart and half-gallon containers with an expiration date of Aug. 1, 2023.

The milk is being voluntarily recalled due to lab tests that show the milk was not effectively pasteurized. It was discovered during routine product testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

There have been no reports of illness involving products, however, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness after consuming Old County Creamery’s Whole Chocolate Milk with an expiration date of August 01, 2023, should contact a physician immediately.

The milk was distributed to stores in Middlefield and Cleveland.

If you have purchased this product, please return it to the place of purchase to receive a refund. Consumers with questions may call 440-834-1672.