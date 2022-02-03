(WKBN) – The winter storm that blanketed the Valley Thursday had impacted every area differently so far.

The biggest impact has been in Trumbull County. Travel there is difficult, with multiple wrecks.

Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley was stationed in Brookfield at noon and reported snow falling. She said a vehicle was off the road on Route 82 and that drivers are urged to use caution.

In Mahoning County, First News anchor Dave Sess said cold rain was falling in Boardman. Things were slow on busy Route 224 where restaurants and stores line the road. Drive-thrus were open but no lines. Some are venturing out but many are heeding advice to only go out if you have to.

First News senior reporter Gerry Ricciutti was in Lisbon checking out Columbiana County. He said you can really tell where areas were treated and those that were not.

East Lincoln Way (Route 30) is clear but some side roads are ice-covered. The rain has turned over to freezing rain. Most people there are staying home and very little traffic was reported. A plow driver said most roads are wet and some areas are icy. Sidewalks and parking areas could be ice covered.

In Mercer County, reporter Kyle Alexander reported snow and slush with ice underneath in Sharon but said most roads have been treated. Parking lots and sidewalks could have snow and ice on them.