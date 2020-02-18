Microchip was key to reuniting lost cat with its Salem family after 4 years

A microchip could be the difference between you finding your lost pet or not

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A microchip is a little device inside of a cat or dog that reads like a barcode. It could be the difference between finding your lost pet or not.

Over the weekend, we told you a story about a cat named Xena — returned to its family after being lost for four years. The reunion happened because Xena was microchipped.

After a microchip is scanned, it shows the name and address of the owner or last shelter where the animal was.

Many shelters are able to insert your pet’s microchip for you.

“It goes in and it’s injected in,” said Sherry Bankey, Angels for Animals’ cat manager. “That microchip is the size of a long grain rice. It’s injected from this needle and it goes right into the skin.”

Bankey recommended keeping up-to-date with your pet’s registered microchip.