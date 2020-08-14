Michigan woman killed in Mercer County crash with semi

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Michigan was killed Thursday after colliding with a semi-truck in East Lackawannock Township.
The accident happened about 6:27 a.m. on Sharon-Mercer Road.
Police say 24-year-old Soundarya Bhaskar was traveling eastbound behind a tractor-trailer when she rear-ended the semi.
The two vehicles became inseparable and remained in contact with each until they stopped.
Bhaskar died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
