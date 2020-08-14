Michigan woman killed in Mercer County crash with semi

The accident happened about 6:27 a.m. on Sharon-Mercer Road

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Michigan was killed Thursday after colliding with a semi-truck in East Lackawannock Township.

The accident happened about 6:27 a.m. on Sharon-Mercer Road.

Police say 24-year-old Soundarya Bhaskar was traveling eastbound behind a tractor-trailer when she rear-ended the semi.

The two vehicles became inseparable and remained in contact with each until they stopped.

Bhaskar died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

More headlines from WKBN.com: