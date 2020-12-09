Michigan men involved in crime ring stole catalytic converters in Grove City, police say

Police say they were able to connect the suspects to thefts at Grove City College and the College View Towers

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police connected two Michigan men with the theft of catalytic converters in the area.

Police arrested Myracle Hall, 20, and Jordan Klinefelter, 22, both of Roseville, Michigan on theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief charges.

Police said Hall and Klinefelter are part of a crime ring from Michigan.

Investigators say they were able to connect the two to the theft of a catalytic converter from a minivan in the parking lot of the College View Towers on November 23, as well as a catalytic converter from a Honda CRV in the parking lot of Grove City College on November 21.