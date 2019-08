The plea was part of an agreed-upon sentence

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from the Detroit, Michigan area pleaded guilty to amended sex charges in a Mahoning County court Friday.

Paul Penman pleaded to two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition.

The plea was part of an agreed-upon sentence of 11 years in prison.

U.S. Marshals arrested Penman in Michigan earlier this year on charges related to the rape of a young girl from Boardman.

He faced nearly a dozen charges.