Michigan man killed in Mercer County after water tank collapses

The man was taking apart a water tank

NEW WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man from Michigan was killed Tuesday working on a water tank in New Wilmington Township.

The accident happened about 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of New Castle Road.

According to police, Zachary Jock, 31, of Bad Axe, Michigan, was working for a Michigan company hired to take apart a 100-foot high water tank when the side of the metal tank collapsed, pinning him underneath it.

Jock was taken UPMC Jameson where he died.

Police are investigating but calling the incident an accident.