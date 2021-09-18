‘Michael’s Miracle’ golf outing for local boy with rare illness

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- A seven-year-old Coitsville boy is fighting a rare disease that has taken his sight.

Michael Parteleno and his family hosted the Michael’s Miracle golf outing at Parto’s Golf Learning Center Saturday to help raise awareness for Batten’s disease.

There was a difficult challenge that the golfers had to overcome. The golfers had to play one hole of the round blindfolded. Michael’s mother Tammy Parteleno explained that they wanted the golfers to experience Michael’s challenge.

We wanted people to through every day, not being able to see. So what will happen is every player will have a blindfold, and they will have to play one of their shots through the round blindfolded,” said Tammy Parteleno.

Proceeds from the event are helping Michael fight his rare disease.