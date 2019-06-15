Michael Stanley, Donnie Iris concerts at Youngstown Amphitheatre postponed due to weather

A new date for the concert will be announced Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night’s concert at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre has been postponed due to weather.

Michael Stanley and The Resonators & Donnie Iris and The Cruisers were supposed to perform as part of the amphitheater’s opening weekend.

According to Live Nation’s director of marketing, there is a concern about potential flash flooding, heavy winds and storms.

A new date for the concert will be announced Monday.

Those who planned on going to the concert are asked to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.