GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mexican restaurant with a twist is coming to Girard.

El Hefe is going in on North State Street.

Owner Jorge Carrano also owns Margherita’s Grill up the street.

Chairs are going in and Remix, a muralist from Mexico City, is putting the final touches on several murals inside and outside of the space.

The new business ties in cuisine and culture from Carrano’s mother’s home in southern Mexico, while still offering some familiarity to the locals.

“We want to stay with the concept of the Tex-Mex because that’s what the people are used to but at the same time, we want to give that twist,”

The restaurant is slated to open by the end of October.