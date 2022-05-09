(WKBN) – The Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday evening to continue the legal process of extending the MetroParks Bikeway.

The board voted to take the bikeway issue to the Ohio Supreme Court. Lawyers for the MetroParks will ask the court to determine whether the MetroParks can take property through eminent domain for recreational use.

The MetroParks wants to extend the bikeway six miles from Western Reserve Road to the Columbiana County line. It would be the final phase of the bikeway that runs north and south through Mahoning County.

The board’s action was taken after the 7th District Court of Appeals recently ruled in favor of landowner Diane Less, stating that the MetroParks had “abused its discretion” in trying to take Less’ land through eminent domain.

MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young says if the board had decided to stop the legal process, it would have been responsible for paying the legal fees of everyone who filed a lawsuit and would lose a $3.4 million federal grant to finish the bike path.