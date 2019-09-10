MetroParks commissioners discussing changes to rock climbing, electronic mobility device rules

No rules were voted on at Monday's meeting

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A few changes could be coming to Mill Creek MetroParks in the near future.

At a meeting Monday night, park commissioners heard two proposals regarding changing or refining two park rules.

One would allow for the public to climb rock faces at designated locations throughout Mill Creek Park. Currently, rock climbing is not allowed.

The second would clarify where and how personal electronic mobility devices such as scooters and golf carts could be used inside the park.

The proposals are in the early stages right now and it could be a while before any changes are implemented.

“You can even identify what speed they can be operated at. So it’s not a simple policy to write, which is why we’re taking our time and evaluating all options,” said Aaron Young, executive director of the Mill Creek Park District.

Park commissioners would also have to address insurance concerns before allowing rock climbing inside the park.

No rules were voted on at Monday’s meeting.

The next meeting is set for Oct. 16.