‘Meth head’ and George Floyd part of report in Warren woman’s arrest

Warren, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman is facing charges after police say she spray painted another woman’s house and then spray painted the victim’s face.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 500 block of Washington St. NE.

As officers were arriving, they found 53-year-old Mary Gerba walking down the street holding a paint can. Once she saw the officers, Gerber tossed the paint can in a nearby yard, police said.

As officers were putting Gerber into handcuffs, they noted that she smelled heavily of alcohol and that she started screaming, “George Floyd, I can’t breathe,” the report stated.

Once Gerber was detained, officers spoke to the victim who said that Gerber spray painted ‘Meth Head” on her house and then sprayed paint her in the face when she confronted Gerber.

Police noted green paint on the victim’s house and on her face and hair.

At the police station, Gerber told police she was homicidal and suicidal and was taken to the hospital. After getting checked out, Gerber was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of assault and criminal damaging.