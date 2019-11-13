Meter reader reports robbery in Warren

A meter reader in Warren told police that a man with a gun tried to rob him and took off in his vehicle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A meter reader in Warren told police that a man with a gun tried to rob him and took off in his vehicle.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Comstock Ave. NW, according to a police report.

According to the report, the meter reader was taking readings on Comstock Ave. NW when a man approached him, pulled out what looked like a gun, and demanded his money.

The meter reader told the robber he didn’t have any cash and would need to go to the bank. The two got into the meter reader’s vehicle and started to drive away.

After a short distance, the meter reader jumped from the vehicle and the robber took over control and drove away. He abandoned the vehicle by nearby train tracks, the report states.

Officers arrived on scene and found the vehicle.

A suspect was not identified in the police report.