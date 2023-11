MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked Wednesday afternoon to contain a fire at a property in Mesopotamia.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Route 87, near Route 534.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a workshop on the property. The building was destroyed, according to Dave Person from the Bloomfield Fire Department.

More than 12 local departments responded to the fire.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.