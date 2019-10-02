Mesopotamia man accused of child sex crimes jailed on $150K bond

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - One suspect remains in the Trumbull County Jail and another is still on the run after police say a man was stabbed inside of his own business a week ago. The whole thing was caught on camera.

"It was just so quick, that I don't even really know that it happened," said Joe Porter, who owns Porter's Auto Wrecking on Route 169 in Weathersfield Township. "I didn't even know I was stabbed until I looked down and seen the blood coming out of my leg."