Mesopotamia man accused of child sex crimes jailed on $150K bond

Local News

Daniel Kurtz is currently being held on $150,000 bond, charged with rape and gross sexual imposition

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Kurtz, charged with gross sexual imposition in Trumbull County.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mesopotamia man remains in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of child sex crimes.

Daniel Kurtz, 54, was in Newton Falls Municipal Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing in his case.

He’s currently being held on $150,000 bond, charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on September 25.

Detectives with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t tell us much about the case since minors are involved.

They’re still investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com