Mesopotamia man accused of child sex crimes jailed on $150K bond

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mesopotamia man remains in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of child sex crimes.
Daniel Kurtz, 54, was in Newton Falls Municipal Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing in his case.
He’s currently being held on $150,000 bond, charged with rape and gross sexual imposition.
He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on September 25.
Detectives with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t tell us much about the case since minors are involved.
They’re still investigating.