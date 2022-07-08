MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect arrested on charges that he tied a woman to a ceiling and beat her with a belt told deputies that someone stole his guns and farm animals while he was in jail.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nathan Haynes, 48, on June 17 on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence.

Reports said the victim said she was “punished” by Haynes on June 15 because she wanted to leave his home. She said Haynes hit her in the back 20 times with a belt and 10 times in the leg with a garden hose.

According to court records, Haynes posted bond Wednesday and was released from jail. The following day, deputies went to Haynes’ home in Mesopotamia to collect guns from his house, but Haynes had reported that the guns — and other property — were missing from his home.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, Haynes reported that four guns, including an AR-15 and AK-47, were missing. He said his four cows, horse and about $5,350 in cash were also missing, and he believed they had been stolen while he was in the Trumbull County Jail.

Haynes’ landlord told deputies that he saw a former girlfriend of Haynes at the home previously and that she had removed a cow.

Haynes said he also had photos on a security camera of a man who had reportedly been with the woman on his property without his permission.

The charges against Haynes in the domestic violence case were bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury for review.