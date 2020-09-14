Meshel Hall on YSU’s campus evacuated, firefighters say

Although the building is evacuated, campus police are allowing access to the adjacent Wick Avenue Parking Deck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Meshel Hall on Youngstown State University’s campus was evacuated on Monday.

Firefighters were called because a sensor showed that a chemical used to fight fires had been released in the room with the building’s computer servers.

No one can go in that room without a breathing apparatus if the chemical had been released.

However, firefighters checked the room and couldn’t find a trace of the chemical, so they are investigating further to see if the sensor malfunctioned.

Although the building is evacuated, campus police are allowing access to the adjacent Wick Avenue Parking Deck.

Check back for updates on this developing story.