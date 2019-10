Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christian band MercyMe will be taking their 2020 tour to the Covelli Centre on February 21.

Pre-sale tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. You will need to use the password “IMAGINE” when purchasing pre-sale tickets here.

Public on-sale tickets will be available Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $25.75 to $153.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.