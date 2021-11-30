Mercy shaves mustaches for end of No-Shave November

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — No-Shave November is coming to an end.

Mercy Health helped men shave their beards and mustaches at Eastwood Mall on Tuesday morning.

The No-Shave November movement brings awareness to men’s health issues like prostate cancer.

Along with a free shave, Mercy Health gave participants free PSA lab draws, which test for prostate cancer. Some men attending the event were prostate cancer survivors.

They urged other men to get tested for prostate cancer.

“If you don’t catch it in the early stages and you get in the third and fourth stages, your possibilities of survival greatly decrease,” said survivor Reverend Dr. William C. King Jr.

“Guys just don’t want to go to the doctor. This is part of our campaign, one of our few things throughout the year, where we encourage guys to go to the doctor,” said Mercy Health volunteer and prostate cancer survivor Steve Burbrink.

Mercy Health has screened over 3,000 men for prostate cancer since 2014. They had six screening events this year, and have more planned for 2022.