Mercy Health updates visitor restrictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has developed new visitor restrictions for its hospitals in Youngstown, Boardman and Warren.

Effective immediately, visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there are limitations to the number of people allowed to visit each patient, including those in the emergency room. Patients in the behavioral health unit are not allowed visitors at all.

The new guidelines are as follows:

Patient in the hospital and emergency department may have one visitor per patient, per day. Special exceptions will be made for end of life and other extenuating circumstances

Patients in labor and delivery will continue to have one visitor per day

All visitors must be 15 years or older

Patients that are suspected or positive for COVID are not allowed visitors at this time

Patients on the behavioral health unit are not allowed visitors at this time.

Visitors have to call ahead to visit patients in intensive care, neonatal intensive care or the select specialty hospital unit.

Anyone coming into the hospital must wear a mask and are asked to bring their own. Mercy Health will provide a mask for those who don’t have one.

All visitors will have their temperature taken before entering the facility and it must register below 100 degrees. All visitors must be free of symptoms associated with a cold or flu.

These guidelines are adopted at Mercy Health Youngstown, Mercy Health Boardman and St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.