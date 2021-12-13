YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health in Youngstown announced Monday that they have closed several entrances to the hospital and are on a “partial lockdown.”

Hospital officials said there is no immediate threat to the facility and that people are still able to come in through the main entrances.

Mercy Health officials have not confirmed why the facility was put on a partial lockdown or when it will be lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.