AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health held a hiring event Sunday to help combat the shortage of nurses they say is caused by the pandemic.

The event was at 11 a.m. at Rachel’s Catering in Austintown.

Mercy is hiring registered nurses, home health aides and social workers.

Home Care and Hospice Clinical Services Director Melanie Boyts said the pandemic has caused a shortage, especially in at-home services.

“The pandemic has definitely impacted healthcare workers. We are experiencing a shortage of nurses in areas where we provide service to patients in their home, in hospice and in-home care as well,” said Boyts.

Mercy Health is hiring 20 nurses. Boyts said the company has increased its incentives, including sign-on bonuses and wages, to try to attract nurses.