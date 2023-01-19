YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health is holding a hiring event in Downtown Youngstown on Friday.

The event will take place at the MYCAP building on 5th Avenue in Youngstown from 11 a.m. until noon.

Positions are available at all three local hospitals: St. Elizabeth Boardman, St. Elizabeth downtown and St. Joseph in Warren.

Mercy is currently hiring for entry-level positions, nursing, nursing support, lab services, imaging, respiratory, pharmacy, surgical services, sterile processing and more.

It may also be possible to interview during the event.