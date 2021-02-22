Mercy Health reveals new electrical pulse therapy for depression

Mercy Health announced Monday a new tool they are using to battle severe depression for patients.

The Youngstown Behavioral Health team is now using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

TMS is a treatment used in patients who have tried traditional therapies to manage symptoms related to depression.

TMS treatments consist of electrical pulses that focus on specific neurons identified by a provider.

Health care professionals urge patients to talk to their doctor to find out if this therapy is right for them.

The therapy is an outpatient, non-invasive procedure that focuses on electrical pulses, which causes stimulation to neurons to restore the balance of chemicals. It is the first FDA-approved treatment for depression that does not require surgery or medication.

