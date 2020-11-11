Mercy Health recognizes employees, veterans on Veterans Day

The company hosted three separate ceremonies throughout the afternoon around the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health recognized veterans and its employees on Wednesday.

The first was at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

The honor guard brought down the flag and ceremoniously changed it out for a new one. Staff spoke to recognize the important holiday but also read the names of hospital workers who were veterans as well.

One of those employees is Christal Dawson. She served for 20 years in the United States Army and is now in surgery registration for St. Elizabeth.

“It just gave me that ability to relate to different people in all aspects of life, and to help and just work as a team, and that’s what I love about the girls who work here. We’re a team. We come in; we help each other out. We know what we need to do, and we get the job done, and that’s what it’s all about — working as a team,” Dawson said.

Similar ceremonies were later held at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.