Mercy Health postpones elective surgeries requiring overnight stay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced Monday that the health system is postponing all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.

The new guideline goes into effect Thursday, Nov. 26.

The decision was made after careful assessment and deliberation, as well as the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital administrators said.

Mercy Health continues to implement the following safety protocols:

Temporarily reducing the number of entry points to facilities to better protect the health and safety of all who enter

Visitor restrictions in place that ask people to not visit facilities. While they recognize that this can be disappointing to visitors and patients, the health of you and the community is their top priority

They are implementing social distancing guidelines, especially in public areas like lobbies

Associates are following PPE guidelines including wearing masks in all settings and wearing additional PPE on units where appropriate

In addition to normal cleanliness standards, environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures are being followed consistently and correctly according to CDC recommendations for COVID-19

