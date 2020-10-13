Mercy Health police sharing new simulation technology with other area departments

Mercy Health police received $37,000 from the Mercy Health Foundation to buy the TI Training System

(WKBN) – Police officers make split-second decisions so training is important. The Mercy Health Police Department has a new simulator to help train officers and develop their critical thinking and situational awareness.

“You know, understanding the situation, thinking through it, handling the situation appropriately [while] at the same time being aware of what is going on around you and in front of you is extremely important,” said Mercy Health Police Chief Ryan Bonacci.

Mercy Health police received $37,000 from the Mercy Health Foundation to buy the TI Training System.

Already, 17 departments and over 600 officers have used it.

“The simulator, we think, is an outstanding investment not only for the safety of our community but for the safety of our police officers as well,” said Paul Homick, with the Mercy Health Foundation.

Even nurses can use the simulator for verbal de-escalation training.

Now that departments can train together for high-stress scenarios, it should help everyone.

“So the ability to be able to work together, especially in a training situation, so that God forbid if we ever need it in real life, if we have the same operating ideas we’re able to move and work smoothly together to keep everybody safe,” Bonacci said.

The simulator enhances care within the walls of Mercy Health but is being shared because it promotes safety and well-being.

“It essentially is going to help us in our Mahoning Valley to live a healthier, safer life,” Homick said.

The simulator is located within the Mercy Health Training Center in Youngstown.

More stories from WKBN.com: