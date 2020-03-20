Mercy Health opens third flu clinic in Youngstown area

The flu clinics are designed to evaluate and treat patients with flu-like symptoms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Friday, Mercy Health has opened a third flu clinic location in the Youngstown area.

The newest clinic is located at the Wick Primary Care on Youngstown State University’s campus on Wick Avenue, next to Chipotle.

Two other locations were also recently announced in the Youngstown area.

Mercy Health recommends that people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to either call their primary care provider or visit the local flu clinics.