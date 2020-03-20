1  of  2
Breaking News
White House coronavirus task force scheduled to hold Friday briefing Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 225 active closings. Click for more details.

Mercy Health opens third flu clinic in Youngstown area

Local News

The flu clinics are designed to evaluate and treat patients with flu-like symptoms

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Health, Medical Generic

Credit: SEAN GLADWELL/Moment/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As of Friday, Mercy Health has opened a third flu clinic location in the Youngstown area.

The newest clinic is located at the Wick Primary Care on Youngstown State University’s campus on Wick Avenue, next to Chipotle.

Two other locations were also recently announced in the Youngstown area.

The flu clinics are designed to evaluate and treat patients with flu-like symptoms.

Mercy Health recommends that people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to either call their primary care provider or visit the local flu clinics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com