Mercy Health opens flu clinics in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has opened up two new flu clinics to help screen patients who are experiencing flu symptoms.

The clinics will examine anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, body aches, headache, amongst others.

These clinics will be open to anyone. You do not need to be an existing Mercy Health patient.

People are encouraged to call before going to the clinic by dialing (855) 855-7150. Patients will be triaged over the phone.

Clinic locations are at the following locations:

Eisenhower Primary Care, 7341 Eisenhower Dr., Boardman. The clinic will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parkman Primary Care, 1455 Parkman Rd. NW, Warren. The clinic will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We continue to monitor update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization and are working with local and state departments of health to ensure we are aligned on prevention, protocols and next steps.” said Mercy Health Public Relations and Communications Manager Jonathon Fauvie.

Fauvie said the sites are strictly for those experiencing symptoms and that due to the limitation of testing availability, there will be “zero ability to do COVID-19 testing at this time.”