LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mercy Health police officer is facing charges after a suspected overdose in Liberty Township.

According to a Liberty police report, Kasey Conricote, 28, of Canfield, was found slumped over the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Churchill-Hubbard Road on Tuesday night. Police said the vehicle was running and in drive, with Conricote’s foot still on the brake.

The fire department was called to help break the window of the vehicle and pull Conricote out. Firefighters gave him naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, before Conricote became responsive.

Police said he admitted to taking “boy,” the street reference for heroin. He admitted to snorting and smoking it, according to the police report.

The report states that multiple open containers of “White Claw” were inside the vehicle, as well as a rolled-up $20 bill with a white substance on it and a plastic bag containing a white substance.

Police arrested Conricote after they say he refused to submit a urine test.

He faces charges of OVI, open container and possession of drug paraphernalia, with additional charges pending laboratory tests of the suspected drugs.

A Mercy Health spokesperson confirmed that Conricote is employed as an officer for the hospital system’s police department, but she would not comment further on his employment. He is also a reserve officer for the Jackson Township Police Department.

The Liberty police report notes that Conricote had a prior drug paraphernalia charge in Mahoning County in 2016, though the charge could not be found in local court records. There is an entry in The Vindicator in 2015 that he was charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after an overdose that year on Boardman-Poland Road.

Conricote pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday to the recent charges. Bail was set at $5,000 with the condition that he report for drug and alcohol testing three times a week.

Reporter Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.