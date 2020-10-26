Mercy Health names new leaders in Youngstown market

Before her promotion, Crawford was the CFO for Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health Youngstown named two new leaders in their Youngstown market on Monday.

Martin Tursky is the new chief operating officer. He will be working closely with the Youngstown market leadership team to continue Mercy Health’s impact in the Valley.

Before coming to Mercy Health, Tursky was the CEO of McLaren Health Care in Central Michigan. He’s also held leadership roles at Aultman Hospital, Canton and Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky.

Michelle Crawford was named the new chief financial officer.

She will serve as the chief steward of the Youngstown market’s financial assets, which include physical plant, construction, real estate and revenue cycle, that will help Mercy Health serve the community.

Before her promotion, Crawford was the CFO for Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

