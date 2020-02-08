Mercy Health looking for volunteers with hospice care

The volunteers can help with administrative work, patient visits and life coaching

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is looking for volunteers interested in helping patients in hospice care. On Saturday, seven prospective volunteers started their training.

Once they go through this training, they become certified hospice volunteers.

Most volunteers have a person in their family who will receive their care.

“It’s not a paid volunteer opportunity, but they’re paid through their kindness and giving back. It’s a paycheck of the heart I think is what really we look at it as,” said Elizabeth Grischow of Mercy Health.

Another class will be held next Saturday, February 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9803 Sharrott Road in Poland.

For any questions, call 330-301-7495 or visit their website.