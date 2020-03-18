Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing Wednesday WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
There are currently 203 active closings. Click for more details.

Mercy Health launches new virus hotline

Local News

Mercy Health has opened a 24-hour hotline dedicated to answering questions about COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cell Phone Generic

Credit: Tim Robberts/Digital Vision/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has opened a 24-hour hotline dedicated to answering questions about COVID-19.

If you have coronavirus-related questions, are showing possible symptoms, or may have had exposure to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, call (888) 700-9011 to be guided on what your next steps should be.

This line is for non-emergencies only. The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies.

In addition, the State of Ohio has set up a website specifically for the coronavirus outbreak. It has plenty of resources, from the current number of confirmed cases to coronavirus checklists and frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com