Mercy Health launches new virus hotline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has opened a 24-hour hotline dedicated to answering questions about COVID-19.

If you have coronavirus-related questions, are showing possible symptoms, or may have had exposure to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19, call (888) 700-9011 to be guided on what your next steps should be.

This line is for non-emergencies only. The public is encouraged to call 911 for emergencies.

In addition, the State of Ohio has set up a website specifically for the coronavirus outbreak. It has plenty of resources, from the current number of confirmed cases to coronavirus checklists and frequently asked questions.