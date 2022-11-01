(WKBN) – Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Mahoning Valley men. Some men are putting away their razors for a month.

On Tuesday, Mercy Health kicked off Man UP Mahoning Valley. It encourages men to grow a mustache or beard, which will generate discussions about prostate cancer and create awareness.

An early screening can be a simple blood test that takes 15 seconds.

“It’s really hard to come and get checked for their prostate because they all think that is painful, but there is a thing called a PSA. It’s a blood test that we can do to monitor their levels, their prostate antigens in their bodies. At least, it’s a start,” said Laura Boomhower with Community Health Education.

If found early, prostate cancer is highly treatable and curable.

Youngstown’s prostate cancer incidence is higher than the state average. Plus, the Valley’s African-American men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than any other race.