Mercy Health in Youngstown announces updated visitation hours during pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health — Youngstown has new visitor guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while still treating patients.

Before visitors are admitted, they must agree to wear a face-covering throughout the duration of their visit and have their temperature taken beforehand.

Anyone experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms or with a temperature over 100 degrees Fahrenheit should avoid visiting the hospital.

Beginning Jan. 20, visitation will be limited for all inpatient units to only one visitor per patient daily. Visitors are allowed inside between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Patients in the behavioral health unit as well as patients being treated for COVID-19 are not allowed visitation at this time.

Patients receiving care in the maternity ward and the emergency center can have one visitor per day with no specific visitation time allotted.

However, the emergency waiting room has a closely-monitored occupancy limit at this time, and if capacity is reached some visitors may have to wait in their vehicles for a period of time.

Any patients under the age of 18 are allowed visitation by two parents or legal guardians per day.

Visit www.mercy.com for further information regarding COVID-19 protocols.