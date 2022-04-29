YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While Valley gardeners are dreaming of planting or have already started, Mercy Health is making it easier by naming just what grows best in Ohio.

They say the best crops are the ones that can survive harsh winters. Even with soil temperatures of 35 to 45 degrees, you can plant the following with good results:

Beets

Cabbage

Carrots

Cauliflower

Lettuce

Onions

Parsley

Parsnips

Peas

Radishes

Spinach

Turnips

Other plants like cucumbers, pumpkins, squash, peppers and tomatoes do well in Ohio, too, but the soil needs to be 50 to 75 degrees.

Strawberries and blueberries should be planted in spring, while blackberry and raspberry brambles do best planted in the fall. They can survive the winter, according to Mercy Health.

As a rule, plant vegetables such as corn, peppers, eggplant, beans and tomatoes in the late spring early summer. They like long, sunny days and can’t really handle frost well. It’s best to wait until the soil temperature is 60 degrees before planting cucumbers, squash, pumpkins and beans.