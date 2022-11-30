Niles, Ohio (WKBN) — For the last day of November, Mercy Health is continuing to raise awareness for prostate cancer by hosting a shave-off.

Throughout the month of November, men were challenged to grow their beards out to show support for prostate cancer. Mercy Health St. Joe’s at the Eastwood Mall held a shave-off on Wednesday, and all that hair came off.

Laura Boomhower of Mercy Health said the challenge was “to raise awareness so that men know to get their prostate checked. You can get your PSA levels checked, monitor it every year and, you know, catch it early.”

Free beard shaves were given by Excalibur Barber Shop.